India-Pakistan conflict: F-16 fighter jet maker Lockheed Martin share price gives zero return in one month

India-Pakistan conflict: Shares of Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-16 fighter jets prized by Pakistan, have remained lacklustre over the past month, following India’s Operation Sindoor.

During the four-day military conflict with India, which took place in May, Pakistan deployed fighter jets like F-16 and J-10, drones and missiles, but its attempts were successfully thwarted by India's air defence and battle-proven systems.

Analysts believe this could prove a setback for the American defence company as it could impact its order book.

India-Pakistan conflict Tensions between India and Pakistan had escalated after the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Against this backdrop, Lockheed Martin, the US defence giant, has remained largely unchanged during this period. The stock edged up just 0.97% in May. Lockheed Martin share price settled May at $482.38.

In April, the US defence stock had risen 6.95% after six straight monthly losses.

“Even though the US gave F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan for other than war use, there are reports that Pakistan used Lockheed Martin Corp's F-16 and China's J-10 fighter jets during Operation Sindoor last month. However, neither could breach India's air defence system, which would be a massive setback for China and the US,” explained Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

The market is expecting some hit on the order book of these defence companies in the upcoming quarters, said Goranshakr, explaining the weak returns in shares of Lockheed Martin.

Apart from Lockheed Martin, shares of AVIC Chengdu Aircraft have also faced a steep decline from their peak in May. The stock is down 20% from its May 12 high. The Chinese defence company manufactures the J-10 fighter jet.

Lockheed Martin share price target Commenting on Lockheed Martin stock's outlook, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said the stock is breaking out of a 20-week-long base, with an open-low formation at $480, indicating strong buying support at lower levels.

“Lockheed Martin stock is now heading towards the resistance zone of $530. While volumes do not reflect heavy institutional accumulation, they remain ideal for supporting a sustained breakout. The price structure looks healthy, and any minor dips can offer buying opportunities as the stock continues to build momentum towards higher levels,” Jain added.