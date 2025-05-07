India-Pakistan Conflict: How Vijay Kedia, Radhika Gupta, Porinju and other market investors reacted to Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: As India responded to last month's terrorist attack on its citizens in Pahalgam, Kashmir, by launching strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan Kashmir, it elicited reactions from stock market mavens from Radhika Gupta, Vijay Kedia and Porinju Veliyath, who hailed the government's actions.

Even the Indian stock market stood firm in the face of these attacks. Analysts believe that while this action might cause some short-term volatility, history suggests that markets tend to rebound from these incidents strongly in the long term.

Operation Sindoor: Stock market mavens' reaction Here's how stock market experts reacted to the rising India-Pakistan conflict:

Vijay Kedia Ace investor Vijay Kedia responded to the government's action with a poem, calling India's retaliation not “revenge” but “justice”. Here's a look at what he said:

Radhika Gupta Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, hailed the efforts of the Indian armed forces. Gupta, in a short post on X, stated: Jai Hind. Jai Hind ki Sena.

Porinju Veliyath Small-cap czar Porinju Veliyath cheered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action against Pakistan. At least 26 tourists have been killed in the terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam. According to one of the survivors, the terrorists left a chilling message for Prime Minister Modi before opening fire on the tourists.

According to one of the survivors who lost her husband in the attack, when she begged the terrorists to kill her as well, one of them replied, “I won’t kill you. Go tell this to Modi.”

Against this backdrop, Porinju posted on X: “Go and tell Modi”; Modi Listened.

Gurmeet Chadha Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circles said while markets will be volatile due to the escalation in India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor, three important developments – India-UK FRA, China cutting rates, and US Fed's bond buying action – will have a positive long-term economic impact.

Indian stock market today: Sensex, Nifty volatile The Indian stock market held its ground following India's military strike on several terrorist base camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The Sensex hit the day's high of 80,844.63 and an intra-day low of 79,937.48. The NSE Nifty hit a high of 24,449.60 and a low of 24,220, highlighting highly range-bound, volatile movement.

“What stands out in “Operation Sindoor” from the market perspective is its focused and non-escalatory nature. We have to wait and watch how the enemy reacts to this precision strikes by India. The market is unlikely to be impacted by the retaliatory strike by India since that was known and discounted by the market,” explained Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Singh, smallcase manager and Founder and Principal Researcher at SmartWealth.ai, explained that geopolitical tensions like the ongoing Indo-Pak standoff under Operation Sindoor tend to cause immediate market volatility, as seen with the Nifty and Sensex dropping 0.6–0.8% recently. Historically, such episodes trigger short-term dips—Kargil War (-4%), Parliament Attack (-3%), Mumbai Attacks (-4%), and Balakot Airstrike (-3%), he added.

“However, markets have consistently rebounded in the long term. After the Kargil War, the Sensex surged 63% within a year. Post-Parliament Attack, it rose over 20% the following year. Following the Mumbai Attacks, it gained 60% within 12 months, and after Balakot, it climbed 15% by year-end. While short-term caution is reasonable, history shows that Indian markets demonstrate strong resilience once clarity returns,” Singh added.

