India-Pakistan tension: Rafale-famed Dassault Aviation share price rebounds over 3% from Monday's low.

Rafale brand owner Dassault Aviation share price rebounded over 3 per cent in Tuesday's session from Monday's low to €292 on the Paris stock exchange after the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Dassault Aviation shares jumped after the Indian Air Force conducted “Operation Sindoor” on May 7—a precision strike aimed at terrorist infrastructure roughly 200 kilometres inside Pakistani territory. Reports indicate that Rafale fighter jets, equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER munitions, carried out the mission without breaching Pakistani airspace.

Dassault Aviation manufactures the Rafale fighter jets, which the Indian Air Force used to conduct precision strikes on terrorist sites inside Pakistani territory, including areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and multiple terror camps across Pakistan.

“Dassault Aviation has immediate support at €290, with the next key level near €260 if that breaks. The current technical setup suggests the stock is poised for a potential rebound toward €330. The RSI (14) on the daily chart is around 45, indicating a neutral to sideways trend, but also hinting at a possible bounce from current levels,” said by Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd.

Dassault Aviation stock overview Dassault Aviation stock has descended over 7.83 per cent in past five trading sessions. However, the stock has given multibagger returns by surging over 350 per cent in last five years.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities believes that Dassault Aviation stock could see a strong rally toward the 375 zone if sustained.

“Dassault Aviation share price has tested its 50-day EMA and formed a bullish hammer on the daily chart, reclaiming the 20-day EMA — signs of potential reversal. For a confirmed breakout, a close above 325 is crucial. The stock could see a strong rally toward the 375 zone if sustained. Momentum is building, but confirmation above 325 is key. Traders should watch price action closely and prepare for long entries on the breakout with proper risk control,” Jain said.