India-Pakistan tensions: Why is Dassault Aviation share price under radar for European stock market investors?

India-Pakistan tensions: Dassault Aviation share price has delivered strong performance in recent months. The shares of Rafale maker have gained 2% over the past five trading sessions and are up 19% in the last month.

Nikita Prasad
Published10 May 2025, 07:38 PM IST
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France in this June 16, 2015 file photo. Dassault Aviation is expected to report H1 results this week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France in this June 16, 2015 file photo. Dassault Aviation is expected to report H1 results this week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE

Dassault Aviation share price is expected to remain in focus on European stock markets, particularly the Euronext Paris, amid rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Dassault Aviation shares rose 1.75% on May 8 to close at €325.8 apiece on the Paris Stock Exchange. Dassault Aviation is the manufacturer of the Rafale fighter jets, which were reportedly used by the Indian Air Force to conduct precision strikes on terror launchpads inside Pakistani territory.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India launched strikes at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan upped the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations which were effectively repelled by India. (

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Dassault Aviation has broken out of a bullish 31-day-long cup and handle pattern on the daily chart. The base shows strong institutional interest with several candles displaying volume over 5x the 50-day average. The ongoing 3-day decline appears to be a healthy retest of the breakout level at 315. A decisive move above 325 will trigger fresh bullish momentum, with 395 as the immediate target. The structure remains strong as long as 315 holds.

 

 

