India-Pakistan tensions: Why is Dassault Aviation share price under radar for European stock market investors?

Dassault Aviation share price is expected to remain in focus on European stock markets, particularly the Euronext Paris, amid rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Dassault Aviation shares rose 1.75% on May 8 to close at €325.8 apiece on the Paris Stock Exchange. Dassault Aviation is the manufacturer of the Rafale fighter jets, which were reportedly used by the Indian Air Force to conduct precision strikes on terror launchpads inside Pakistani territory.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India launched strikes at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan upped the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations which were effectively repelled by India. (