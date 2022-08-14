India's 75th Independence: 5 most valued stocks in the last 7 decades9 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 08:46 PM IST
- Tomorrow, August 15, 2022, is India's 75th anniversary of its independence.
Listen to this article
Tomorrow, August 15, 2022, is India's 75th anniversary of its independence. The Indian stock market commenced trading in 1855, and the S&P BSE Sensex was established in 1986. Its initial level was 561.01, and as of now, the BSE index has climbed to 59,462.78 and has experienced an all-time high of 10,499.24%. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was established in 1992 and recognised as a stock exchange by SEBI (Securities & Exchange Board of India) in April 1993. The NIFTY 50 index commenced operations on January 1st, 1999 at a level of 890.80 and has since risen to 17,698.15, representing an all-time high of 1,886.77%. India's 75th anniversary of independence is showing how the two major indexes have fared over the years. Consequently, the most valuable stocks on the Indian stock market are listed below for stock market observers to monitor in order to forecast future price movement.