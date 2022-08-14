India's 75th Independence: 5 most valued stocks in the last 7 decades

The research analysts of the broking firm Emkay Global said “As per our interaction with TCS management, the company does not see any softness in demand or any delay in decision-making from clients despite the uncertain macro environment. Management is confident of sustaining revenue growth momentum in the coming quarters. TCS indicated that the deal pipeline remains healthy with a good mix of small, medium and large deals. The company further indicated that the deal closure velocity remains steady and it is not witnessing delays in decision making. TCS signed deals worth USD34.6bn in FY22 (up ~10% YoY). Margins are expected to remain under pressure in H1FY23 on account of headwinds stemming from wage hikes (w.e.f Q1) and an uptick in travel and visa costs. Margins should improve in H2, driven by normalization of salary hikes, moderation in attrition and benefits accruing from better pricing. TCS is well poised to benefit from strong demand and growing digital transformation opportunities. Key concerns include salary inflation, currency volatility and a potential slowdown in US/Europe. We have a Buy rating with a TP of Rs4,000 at 28x Mar’24E EPS."