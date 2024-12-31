(Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes are set for a muted start on Tuesday, the final session of 2024, tracking other Asian peers, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields continue to weigh on emerging markets.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,663.5 as of 7:48 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open near Monday's close of 23,644.9.

India's benchmark indexes fell on Monday, led by bank stocks, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and prospects of fewer U.S. rate cuts in 2025 spurred foreign outflows and weighed on sentiment.

So far this year, the Nifty and Sensex have gained about 8.8% and 8.3%, respectively, well below the roughly 20% jump last year as a moderation in corporate earnings and sustained foreign selling in the last quarter weighed on markets.

Other Asian markets opened lower on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shedding 0.2%.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) remained net sellers for the tenth session in a row on Monday, offloading shares worth 240.45 billion rupees (about $2.8 billion) over the period.

Domestic institutional investors (DII), on the other hand, have been net buyers for the last nine sessions.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** Adani group stocks will be in focus after the conglomerate says it will exit its consumer goods joint venture with Singapore's Wilmar in a $2 billion deal.

** India's Defence Ministry signs a contract worth 19.9 billion rupees with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

** Indian government allocates Meenakshi Coal Mine in Odisha to Hindalco Industries.

** Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the lowest bidder for a Central Railway project worth 1.37 billion rupees. ($1 = 85.5330 Indian rupees)