India’s benchmark indexes set to open little changed

Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes are expected to open largely flat on Friday as investors assess the quarterly results of heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and Axis Bank.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,322 as of 7:59 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 will open near Thursday's close of 23,311.8.

Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose about 0.4% each in the previous session after underlying U.S. inflation softened in December, boosting the likelihood of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. This could spur foreign investments into emerging markets such as India.

Reliance Industries, the second-heaviest stock on the benchmarks,

beat

third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, while No.2 IT firm Infosys

raised

its revenue forecast and highlighted early signs of a pick-up in discretionary spending by its U.S. clients.

Shares of private lender Axis Bank could fall on Friday after the company missed its quarterly profit forecast on slower loan growth and a rise in bad loan provisions.

All three companies announced their results after Indian market hours on Thursday.

Other Asian markets were off to a muted start, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shedding 0.2%, while Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, pulling back from their biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 6 on Wednesday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** IT company LTIMindtree beats third quarter revenue estimates, but profit declines, dragged by a rise in employee-related expenses

** Electrical goods and home appliances maker Havells posts drop in December quarter profit

** Dairy products maker Hatsun Agro Products reports fall in third quarter profit

** Footwear retailer Metro Brands posts drop in December quarter profit