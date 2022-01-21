India’s bond market has $30 billion riding on index inclusion

But embracing an open bond market is still a change of mindset for India. The central bank has tended to see international debt inflows as volatile and adding to the headache of managing a partially convertible rupee, as opposed to a fully floating one like most Group of 10 economies have. A large outflow from foreign-bond investors in 2013, for example, coincided with a steep drop in the rupee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}