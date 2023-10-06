comScore
India's bond yield posts biggest single-day jump in 17 months; What's fuelling the rise?

 Livemint

Representative image. Photo: iStockphotoPremium
Representative image. Photo: iStockphoto

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield posted its biggest one-day jump in 17 months on Friday, October 6, with the overall bond yields expected to rise further, on the Reserve Bank of India's plan of open market sales of bonds via auctions.

The 10-year yield rose to 7.3645 per cent, with the 15 basis points increase its biggest single-session rise since May 4, 2022.

The surge came after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, while announcing monetary policy, the central bank plans to auction bonds via open market operations (OMO) to manage liquidity.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 04:30 PM IST
