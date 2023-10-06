India's bond yield posts biggest single-day jump in 17 months; What's fuelling the rise?
The 10-year yield rose to 7.3645 per cent, with the 15 basis points increase its biggest single-session rise since May 4, 2022.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield posted its biggest one-day jump in 17 months on Friday, October 6, with the overall bond yields expected to rise further, on the Reserve Bank of India's plan of open market sales of bonds via auctions.
