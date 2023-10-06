Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  India's bond yield posts biggest single-day jump in 17 months; What's fuelling the rise?

India's bond yield posts biggest single-day jump in 17 months; What's fuelling the rise?

Livemint

  • The 10-year yield rose to 7.3645 per cent, with the 15 basis points increase its biggest single-session rise since May 4, 2022.

Representative image. Photo: iStockphoto

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield posted its biggest one-day jump in 17 months on Friday, October 6, with the overall bond yields expected to rise further, on the Reserve Bank of India's plan of open market sales of bonds via auctions.

The 10-year yield rose to 7.3645 per cent, with the 15 basis points increase its biggest single-session rise since May 4, 2022.

The surge came after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, while announcing monetary policy, the central bank plans to auction bonds via open market operations (OMO) to manage liquidity.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 04:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.