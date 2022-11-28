BSE gets market regulator nod to name Ramamurthy as CEO

Indian stock exchange BSE Ltd said on Monday the domestic market regulator has approved naming Sundararaman Ramamurthy as its chief executive officer.
Indian stock exchange BSE Ltd said on Monday the domestic market regulator has approved naming Sundararaman Ramamurthy as its chief executive officer.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.