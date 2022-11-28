Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  BSE gets market regulator nod to name Ramamurthy as CEO

BSE gets market regulator nod to name Ramamurthy as CEO

1 min read . 08:02 PM ISTRama Venkat, Reuters
Bombay Stock Exchange

The Indian stock exchange BSE Ltd announced on Monday that the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as its CEO has received approval from the domestic market regulator

Indian stock exchange BSE Ltd said on Monday the domestic market regulator has approved naming Sundararaman Ramamurthy as its chief executive officer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

