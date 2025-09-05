India’s depository duopoly: CDSL vs NSDL explained

India’s depository industry is dominated by two giants, NSDL (NSE-backed) and CDSL (BSE-backed), forming a tight duopoly. Every demat account in the country is serviced by one of them, placing these two players at the core of India’s investment landscape.
A depository is like a digital vault for all your financial investments. Instead of holding physical share certificates, which were vulnerable to loss, theft or damage, a depository keeps your shares, mutual fund, bonds, ETFs, and government securities in electronic (dematerialised) form, eliminating the risks or complications of paper-based securities.
Key functions performed by the depository are:
The growth of depositories is closely linked to the expansion of India’s financial markets. Here’s a breakdown of the potential.
This ensures efficient functioning, as having too many depositories would fragment investor records, complicate clearing-house coordination, and raise the risk of fraud or duplication.
The simple answer is no. AI and blockchain will not replace depositories. Instead, these technologies will help depositories function more efficiently.
One major advantage of blockchain technology is its distributed nature. This means that the data is stored in multiple places instead of just one, making the system more secure. For example, if one system fails or gets hacked (like the malware attack on CDSL in 2022), the records are still safe in other locations, reducing the risk of a complete system failure.
Additionally, blockchain has the potential to shorten settlement cycles from T+1 to T+0, making markets faster and more efficient.
Depositories have a mix of revenue streams, which can be split into two main categories:
1. Market-Linked (Cyclical) Revenue
This revenue rises and falls with market activity. When markets are booming, these revenues soar; when they crash, they fall sharply. It includes:
Example: Between Sep 2024 and Mar 2025, Nifty 50 fell by around 15%, and CDSL’s quarterly revenue dropped about 30%, from ₹322 crore to ₹224 crore. This decline reflects slower trading activity during the market fall. Since CDSL earns most of its revenue from depository services, reduced activity directly impacts its earnings.
2. Non-Market-Linked (Recurring) Revenue
This revenue is more stable and predictable, regardless of market conditions. It includes:
In our opinion, CDSL stands out as a fundamentally stronger and more efficient business compared to NSDL, with a much higher operating profit margin of ~58% versus NSDL’s ~26% and a superior 5-year Return on Equity of ~29%. Its sales have grown at an impressive ~37% CAGR over the past five years, fuelled by India’s retail investing boom and key partnerships with discount brokers such as Zerodha, Groww, Upstox, etc. Together, these metrics position CDSL as a dominant player in the Indian depository industry.
Finology is a SEBI-registered investment advisor firm with registration number: INA000012218.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.