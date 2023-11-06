India's economic resilience causing a strong influx of IPOs, says Mahavir Lunawat of Pantomath Capital Advisors
India's economic resilience and its attractiveness as an investment hub are causing a strong influx of IPOs, with a strong pipeline of over $9 billion expected in H2 2024.
Mahavir Lunawat, MD of Pantomath Capital Advisors believes India's economic resilience and its attractiveness as an investment hub are causing a strong influx of IPOs. In an interview with Mint, Lunawat said the IPO trend will continue in H2 2024, with a strong pipeline of over $9 billion. Edited excerpts:
