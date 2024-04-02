India's exchange-traded currency derivates volumes to plunge by 80% over RBI's new hedging rule
The rule, which comes into effect from April 5, was reiterated by exchanges on Monday following concerns raised by brokers about its impact on volumes.
The Reserve Bank of India soon-to-be-implemented regulation saying exchange-traded rupee derivative transactions can be used only for hedging will cause volumes to plunge more than 80 per cent, in a major blow to the segment, several brokers told news agency Reuters.
