India's factory activity picks up speed, hiring at 33-month high

India's factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in October, encouraging firms to hire workers at the fastest pace in nearly three years, according to a private survey released today. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 55.3 in October from September's 55.1. The reading was better than a Reuters poll estimates of 54.9. It is also the sixteenth month that India's factory activity reading has remained above the 50-level , which separates growth from contraction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}