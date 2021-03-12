Nazara Technologies, firm backed by big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is all set to become first Indian gaming technology company to seek a market debut. Mumbai-based mobile gaming company said on Friday that its initial public offer(IPO) will have a a price band of ₹1,100-1,101 a share for the issue. The issue will open on 17 March and conclude on 19 March. The bidding for anchor investors would open on 16 March, the company said.

Nazara's public issue will see sale of 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders. Those selling shares in the IPO include Mitter Infotech LLP, a promoter of the company, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Good Game Investment Trust, IndexArb Securities and Azimuth Investments.

The offer includes a reservation aggregating up to ₹2 crore for purchase by the company's employees. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch ₹583 crore.

ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and IIFL Securities were appointed as the merchant bankers to manage the company's initial public offer.

The listing will also provide a public market for equity shares in India. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Earlier this year, Plutus Wealth Management and its associates acquired shares worth over ₹500 crore in Nazara from WestBridge Ventures II Investment Holdings, marking a complete exit for WestBridge Ventures II Investment Holdings.

Founded by gamer Nitish Mittersain in 2000, Nazara is one of the largest interactive gaming and sports media companies in India. The company is known for its games on World Cricket Championship and Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series. Its subsidiary Nodwin Gaming hosts multiple gaming events across the country. It has operations in over 60 countries across emerging markets including India, Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America. Nazara has invested over ₹300 crore in the last five years in the Indian gaming ecosystem.

The company owns some of the most recognisable IP, including WCC and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, NODWIN and Sportskeeda in esports and esports media, and Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games. Nazara is also the only company in India to have rights over IP and assets across grassroot, regional, national and international esports, it said.

