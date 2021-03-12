Founded by gamer Nitish Mittersain in 2000, Nazara is one of the largest interactive gaming and sports media companies in India. The company is known for its games on World Cricket Championship and Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series. Its subsidiary Nodwin Gaming hosts multiple gaming events across the country. It has operations in over 60 countries across emerging markets including India, Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America. Nazara has invested over ₹300 crore in the last five years in the Indian gaming ecosystem.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}