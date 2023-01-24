India's first green bond to go to auction on Wednesday2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:14 PM IST
- India’s first sovereign green bond will go to auction Wednesday
India’s first sovereign green bond will go to auction on Wednesday and the Indian government expects to issue its first green bonds at a 'greenium,' with yields below prevailing market rates, and has identified 400 billion rupees ($4.92 billion) in projects that can be funded with the proceeds, as per a Reuters report.
