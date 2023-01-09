India's fixed income returns set to surge in 2023, prompting higher investments

Fund flows into debt markets have been high as company valuations jumped over the last two years, the opportunity cost of investment in equities has risen

"This could constrain the RBI from pausing too early, as any compression in the interest rate differentials could adversely affect flows into Indian debt markets and also put pressure on the INR, which has already suffered heavily over the past year."

"The global situation is the most relevant risk at this point in time," Julius Baer's Kulkarni said.

Even as the RBI is expected to ease the pace of rate hikes going forward, global central banks may be unrelenting given the stubbornly high inflation.

While 2023 seems relatively better for fixed income in India, it is not without its share of uncertainties, analysts said.

Nuvama's Saigal said returns could go above 10% if investors are willing to take risk and hold on longer in their portfolios.

Vijayakumar said he expects fixed income assets, including government and corporate debt, to offer more than 8% returns this year, against less than 6% in 2022.

"Poor global economic growth is not very good news for equities," V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

With inflation continuing to stay high globally and the risk of sustained rate hikes from global central banks pushing economies into a recession, 2023 is likely to be challenging for equity markets.

The gross yield-to-maturity of debt mutual funds has moved up to 6.75-7.75% versus 4.5%-5.5% in 2021, offering a "very good" entry point for investors from a medium-term horizon, said Unmesh Kulkarni, managing director and senior advisor at Julius Baer India, as quoted by Reuters.

Equity markets , particularly in India, performed exceptionally well over the last three years as domestic investors plowed savings into stocks amid negligible or even negative returns from fixed income assets due to low rates and high inflation.

Fund flows into debt markets have been high as company valuations jumped over the last two years, the opportunity cost of investment in equities has risen.

The 10-year government bond yield has risen 87 basis points (bps) in 2022, whereas AAA-rated benchmark short-medium corporate bond yields moved up 150 - 200 bps.

"We are actually getting incoming demand from clients asking us for opportunities or avenues where they can lock in yields, where they can allocate a reasonable amount of money to fixed income," he added.

"People are getting a sense that we are reaching a peak of the rate (hiking) cycle," said Alok Saigal, head of wealth management firm Nuvama Private, which has 1.2 trillion rupees ($14.58 billion)of assets under management.

Returns stagnated in 2020 and 2021 with low yields, after the pandemic led to massive rate cuts.

Debt investments offered barely any increase in returns last year amid high volatility due to the Ukraine war, aggressive rate tightening by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India, along with steep global inflation, reported news agency Reuters.

India's investors could include more debt asset this year in their portfolio on expectations of at least a 30% jump in returns from 2022, analysts said on Monday.

