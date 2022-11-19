India's forex exchange reserves rise at fastest pace since August 2021

1 min read . 02:19 PM IST

Reuters

The country's reserves were at $529.99 billion by November 4. (Image: Reuters)

The country's reserves were at $529.99 billion by November 4. They are still down from around $630 billion at the beginning of this year as the RBI sold a portion of the reserves to prevent a sharp fall in the rupee this year.