In the last three weeks for which the data is available the country's forex reserves have slumped by nearly $15 billion. Meanwhile, for the week ended March 11, India's forex reserves had slumped by $9.646 billion, the sharpest decline in nearly two years. The decline in the country's forex reserves coincides with the week during which the rupee hit an all-time low. The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 77.02 against a US dollar on March 7.

