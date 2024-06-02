India’s forex reserves slip from record high, down by over $2 billion, gold reserves fall by $482 million: RBI data
As per a RBI report, the foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover around 11 months of projected imports of the country
The foreign exchange reserves, or forex reserves, of India dropped more than USD 2 billion to USD 646.673 billion in the week ended on May 24, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
