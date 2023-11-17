India’s growing heft in MSCI EM index: what it means for the market

How has India fared on the EM index?

India has grown over the years with its weight set to double to 16.3% from four years ago once the latest rejig takes effect. It is second only to China, whose weight as of October-end was 29.89%. India leads Taiwan (15.07%), South Korea (11.78%) and Brazil (5.42%). As a standalone country, India has outperformed the benchmark EM index in terms of generating net returns of 4.75% in the year through 31 October against a negative 2.14% return by MSCI EM. The longer-term performance is even more impressive, with net returns of an annualized 8.33% in 10 years against just 1.19% annualised returns by MSCI EM.