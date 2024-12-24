Markets
The best proxy to potentially profit from India’s health insurance boom
9 min read 24 Dec 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Summary
- Medi Assist, India’s leading TPA, benefits from rising health insurance penetration. With robust growth, market dominance, and M&A, it’s a stable proxy to ride India’s health insurance boom.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Narratives play a crucial role in the stock market, often influencing investor sentiment and stock prices. From green energy to the rise of electric vehicles, narratives influence investors' decisions. However, they alone cannot drive stock prices; performance does. When the narrative aligns with performance, it succeeds; if not, it fails.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less