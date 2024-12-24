The best proxy to potentially profit from India’s health insurance boom

The increasing reliance on TPAs is expected to drive their growth faster than the health insurance sector in the coming years. As a result, based on the total premiums they manage, TPAs are projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% over the next five years. This growth is expected to be driven by an increase in premiums managed by TPAs from 54.7% in FY22 to 61.2% in FY28.