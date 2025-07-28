Indias investment activity declined in Q2 CY, pvt equity investment down by 26% in value: PwC Report

New Delhi [India], : India witnessed a slowdown in deal investment activity in the second quarter of calendar year 2025, with both volume and value showing a decline, according to a recent report by PwC India.

The report highlighted that after reaching a high of 867 deals in the first quarter, deal activity fell by 20 per cent to 697 deals in Q2 2025. In terms of value, deals dropped by 22 per cent, from USD 33.5 billion in Q1 to USD 26.2 billion in Q2.

Mergers and acquisitions took a major hit during the quarter. The number of M&A transactions dropped to 300 from 413 in the previous quarter, showing a sharp 27 per cent decline.

This marks the largest quarterly drop in the last six quarters, ending the positive growth trend that had begun in Q1 2024.

Private equity investment deals also declined to 397 in Q2 2025, a 13 per cent decrease from 454 deals in the previous quarter.

In terms of value of deals, both M&A and PE showed declining trends quarter-on-quarter. M&A transactions reached USD 15.2 billion, down by 18 per cent from USD 18.6 billion in Q1 2025.

On the other hand, the private equity investments also saw a noticeable decline.

The report stated "PE investments faced a notable decline, with deal values falling to USD 10.9 billion from USD 14.8 billion in Q1 CY25. This is a 26 per cent decrease from the previous quarter".

It also showed a 6 per cent drop compared to USD 11.6 billion in Q2 2024, indicating more caution in the PE space.

Among sectors, the retail and consumer segment continued to lead in terms of volume with 116 deals. However, the total deal value in the sector was USD 1.4 billion, pointing to smaller ticket sizes.

The financial services sector recorded only 47 deals but had the highest deal value at USD 4.1 billion, thanks to larger transactions.

The technology sector followed with 99 deals worth USD 1.5 billion, while the pharmaceutical sector, despite having just 30 deals, posted a high deal value of about USD 4 billion.

Overall, while M&A activity shows some year-over-year strength, the private equity space seems to be facing a period of tighter investment decisions and increased risk review.

