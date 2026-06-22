India's investor base tops 130 million, but only one in 10 trade

The number of Indians investing in stocks is rising, even as the number of active traders is declining.
In May 2026, National Stock Exchange's registered investor base crossed 131 million, having added its latest 10 million investors in just seven months.
But only 1 in 10 investors actively trades in both cash equities and derivatives, reflecting growing caution amid market volatility, weak initial public offering activity and tighter rules in the futures and options segment.
“Unique investors have crossed 13 crore (130 million), highlighting strong growth beyond major cities due to digitalization and simpler KYC (know-your-customer) processes,” said Roop Bhootra, whole-time director at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.
Investor growth has accelerated sharply in recent years. Between FY21 and FY26, the investor base expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%, compared with 16.3% during FY16-FY21.