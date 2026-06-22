India's investor base tops 130 million, but only one in 10 trade

MUMBAI : The number of Indians investing in stocks is rising, even as the number of active traders is declining.
MUMBAI : The number of Indians investing in stocks is rising, even as the number of active traders is declining.
In May 2026, National Stock Exchange's registered investor base crossed 131 million, having added its latest 10 million investors in just seven months.
In May 2026, National Stock Exchange's registered investor base crossed 131 million, having added its latest 10 million investors in just seven months.
But only 1 in 10 investors actively trades in both cash equities and derivatives, reflecting growing caution amid market volatility, weak initial public offering activity and tighter rules in the futures and options segment.
“Unique investors have crossed 13 crore (130 million), highlighting strong growth beyond major cities due to digitalization and simpler KYC (know-your-customer) processes,” said Roop Bhootra, whole-time director at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.
Investor growth has accelerated sharply in recent years. Between FY21 and FY26, the investor base expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%, compared with 16.3% during FY16-FY21.
However, the surge in registrations is not translating into higher market participation. Of the 131 million registered investors, only 12.9 million traded at least once in May across equity cash and derivatives segments.
Participation cools
The slowdown is visible across both cash equities and derivatives. The number of investors trading in the cash market fell to 10.8 million in May from 11.3 million in April and around 11.7 million in March, extending a five-month decline.
Several factors have contributed to the moderation. Indian equities have delivered modest returns so far in 2026, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained net sellers for much of the year. Global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices and tariff-related concerns, have also kept investors cautious. At the same time, IPO activity has slowed sharply after a record FY26.
"A major reason behind the decline in participation is uncertainty in the global environment. Geopolitical concerns such as the US-Iran war, fluctuations in crude oil prices and tariff-related announcements have increased volatility across markets," said Chandan Taparia, head of derivatives and technicals at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“In such an environment, many retail investors prefer to stay on the sidelines and wait for better clarity before taking fresh positions,” he added.
Derivatives lose momentum
The decline has been sharper in futures and options (F&O), which had become a key driver of retail participation over the past few years.
The number of investors trading in derivatives fell to 3.46 million in May from 3.55 million in April and 3.82 million in March, marking a third consecutive monthly decline.
“Active participation has moderated due to F&O (futures and options) regulatory tightening by Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India), including higher lot sizes and reduced weekly expiries. Equity market returns have also been modest over the last two years,” said Bhootra.
Taparia said weekly expiries had become a major source of trading activity. With fewer expiry opportunities, higher trading costs and stricter rules, many retail traders have reduced participation in the segment.
Active traders are also pulling back
The moderation is visible even in longer-term data. On a rolling 12-month basis, the number of individual investors who traded at least once declined to 37.8 million in the period ended May 2026 from 39.4 million a year ago.
The sharpest decline came from investors active in both cash equities and derivatives. Their numbers fell to 6.4 million from 8.2 million a year ago, a drop of nearly 22%.
According to market participants, persistent losses in derivatives trading may have also discouraged investors. Sebi's recent study found that retail traders collectively lost more than ₹1 trillion in FY25, with over 90% losing money.
“These losses may have prompted many traders to pull back from the market. If foreign investors return and market conditions improve, participation could revive,” said Shrey Jain, chief executive of Stocko by InCred Money.
Beyond the metros
Despite the slowdown in trading activity, the investor base continues to broaden geographically.
Maharashtra remains the largest state with more than 20 million investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15 million and Gujarat with 11 million. Together, the three states account for about 36% of the country's investor base.
At the same time, smaller states are contributing a growing share of new investors. States outside the top 10 now account for 27% of the investor base, up five percentage points from FY17. Nearly one-third of the latest 10 million investor additions came from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal.
Experts believe retail participation could recover if earnings growth remains healthy, global risks ease, and market sentiment improves. Large upcoming IPOs, including those of NSE and Jio Platforms, could also help bring investors back to the market.