India’s IPO market is busy. It’s also broken
India's IPO market has seen more companies debut over the past year than China and Japan combined, but historically most have turned out to be unprofitable.
India is one of the world’s busiest markets for initial public offerings. It has had more companies debuting over the past year than China and Japan, combined. But if history is any guide, in the long run, most of them will turn out to be duds.
