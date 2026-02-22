India's IT giants are rewriting the services playbook, here's how

Artificial intelligence i0s triggering a structural reset across the Indian IT services industry. Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing productivity, automation, and modernisation. Companies are seeking to reduce legacy maintenance costs and redirect spending toward innovation. While AI offers substantial growth opportunities, it also introduces deflationary risks as agentic systems automate workflows and compress effort-based billing models. The competitive landscape is therefore defined by how effectively firms balance expansion with efficiency.

The four industry leaders — Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, and Wipro — are pursuing distinct AI strategies shaped by their legacy strengths and client positioning.

Infosys has adopted the most explicit AI-first narrative. It is embedding AI deeply into its services architecture and promoting platform-led orchestration to drive productivity gains. The strategy reflects a high-conviction bet that AI-led demand expansion will offset pricing compression. While upside sensitivity to AI adoption is significant, revenue stability remains moderate, and execution discipline will be critical given the ambitious pivot.

TCS, the largest and most diversified player, is taking a more integrated and steady approach. TCS is building data warehouses. Furthermore,

it is embedding AI into its existing vertical solutions and leveraging long-standing enterprise relationships. Its diversified revenue base lowers deflation risk and supports high revenue stability. AI upside exists, but the company's strength lies in execution consistency and resilience.

HCL Technologies brings an engineering-centric model to the AI transition. With strong exposure to product engineering, infrastructure services, and ER&D, it is well-positioned to benefit from AI-driven modernization and lifecycle automation. Its monetization profile may lean more toward efficiency gains than transformational consulting.

Wipro is using AI as a lever to accelerate growth. Integration depth is improving, particularly in consulting and cloud-led engagements. However, deflation risk is relatively higher, and revenue stability is somewhat lower than that of peers. Its AI upside is meaningful, but delivery consistency will determine outcomes.

Indian IT Services company stock prices sold off sharply along with a global sell-off in AI, reducing their future growth potential. However, as plumbers fixing a global AI network, Indian IT services companies will benefit from faster growth. Hence, the companies are worth considering for the patient, long-term investor.

Ultimately, the winners will be firms that transition fastest from effort-based billing to AI-enabled, outcome-driven models — without sacrificing client trust.

The author Chakri Lokapriya is the CIO – Equities at LGT Wealth India.