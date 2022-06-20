India's largest food service company fixes record date for dividend

For the purpose of 60% dividend, the company has fixed 11th July as the record date. The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “This is in further to our letter dated May 30, 2022, wherein it was informed that the Board of Directors of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited in its meeting held on May 30, 2022, had inter-alia recommended Dividend for FY 2021-22 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Monday, July 11, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of Members eligible for Dividend of ₹1.20/- (i.e. 60%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22. The dividend upon approval by the shareholders will be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM and also subject to deduction of tax at source."