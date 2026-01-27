India's largest insurance company LIC to declare Q3 Results 2026 on this date - Check details here

LIC Q3 Results Date: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), India's biggest insurance behemoth, on Tuesday, January 27, said it will announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY26 on February 5. In an exchange filing, LIC stated that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled on the same day to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

"..it is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (“the Corporation”) is scheduled to be held on February 05, 2026, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025," it said in an exchange filing.

LIC added that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Corporation was closed for the Insiders from January 01, 2026 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the Board Meeting for consideration and approval of the said Financial Results, i.e., till February 07, 2026.

LIC Q2FY26 performance snapshot In the September quarter, LIC reported a standalone net profit of ₹10,053.39 crore, registering a 32 % YoY increase from ₹7,620.86 crore in the year-ago period. Net premium income rose 5.5 % YoY to ₹1.26 lakh crore.

The insurer’s solvency ratio improved to 2.13 % from 1.98 % a year earlier, while asset quality of policyholders’ funds showed improvement. Assets under management increased 3.31 % to ₹57.23 lakh crore.

On a sequential basis, profit after tax declined 8 % from ₹10,957 crore in Q1FY26, even as premium income rose 6 % QoQ. The value of new business grew 12.3 % to ₹5,111 crore, while VNB margin expanded by 140 basis points to 17.6 %.

LIC share price performance LIC shares were trading marginally higher, up 0.7%, at an intraday high of ₹809.05. The insurance stock remains over 17% below its peak of ₹980.05 hit in June 2025 and above its 52-week low of ₹715.35 recorded in March 2025.

In recent months, the stock has remained under pressure, declining 9% over six months, 10% in three months and 5% in one month. On a one-year basis, LIC shares were largely flat but continued to trade marginally in the red.