India’s leading drone maker ideaForge gets Sebi nod for its IPO of ₹300 Cr2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:35 PM IST
With a market share of about 50% in fiscal 2022, Mumbai-based drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology Limited
With a market share of about 50% in fiscal 2022, Mumbai-based drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology Limited—the pioneer and dominant market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS") market—has received the final approval from capital markets watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). On February 10, 2023, the company submitted preliminary IPO papers to Sebi. A fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,869,712 equity shares make up the public offering, which has a face value of ₹10 per equity share.
