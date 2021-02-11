India’s mcap gains most after Hong Kong in 2021

“The fundamental factor supporting India’s outperformance in February is December quarter results, which have beaten expectations by an impressive margin, across industries. There are clear indications that we are in an expansionary phase in the earnings cycle. If this momentum sustains and FIIs (foreign institutional investors) continue to buy, the market can move up further," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. “The banking sector’s excellent results saw the Bank Nifty move up by 17% so far in February".