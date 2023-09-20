India's mid and smallcaps still have room for growth; here's why3 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Mid & small-cap stocks have seen tepid performance this week, but long-term growth potential remains strong, driven by India's prominence in the global supply chain and resilient domestic economy.
Last week, mid- and small-cap performance was tepid, with instances of selling pressure emerging from certain investor segments who believe that these categories are trading beyond reasonable levels. It is indeed a well-known fact that when mid- and small-cap stocks start to advance, enthusiasm can reach seemingly limitless heights. Determining when this shift from a positive to a negative rally, and vice versa, occurs remains a challenging endeavour. The only viable approach is to diligently track the company's growth and industry trends, project long-term financial metrics, and thoroughly assess the risks involved in deciding whether to buy, hold, or sell stocks.
