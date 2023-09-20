India's mid and smallcaps still have room for growth; here's why

Last week, mid- and small-cap performance was tepid, with instances of selling pressure emerging from certain investor segments who believe that these categories are trading beyond reasonable levels. It is indeed a well-known fact that when mid- and small-cap stocks start to advance, enthusiasm can reach seemingly limitless heights. Determining when this shift from a positive to a negative rally, and vice versa, occurs remains a challenging endeavour. The only viable approach is to diligently track the company's growth and industry trends, project long-term financial metrics, and thoroughly assess the risks involved in deciding whether to buy, hold, or sell stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mid & small-cap stocks have an elevated degree of exuberance on both the cycle of upside and downside rallies. Hence, they bring an amount of high volatility in the short-term. However, it has always been a winner in the long term. As notable, the 10-yr CAGR of top large, mid and small caps is 13%, 19%, and 16%, respectively.

The primary catalyst for mid and small-cap stocks lies in the quality and storyline associated with each stock. In a diverse basket of stocks, there will inevitably be a mix of good and bad. However, the potential for today's mid-cap stocks to flourish has grown, primarily due to India's rising prominence as a key player in the global supply chain and its resilient domestic economy (7% real GDP growth in the foreseeable future). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New narratives are emerging in various sectors, including technology, fintech, e-commerce, SaaS, biotech, education, semiconductors, IT hardware, chemicals, renewables, ethanol, and more. While each mid and small-cap stock's trajectory is distinct, driven by its unique strengths and circumstances, the art of selecting the right stock is of paramount importance. If your stock is fundamentally solid with a narrative business outlook, you don’t need to panic.

Nonetheless, it's important to recognize that the stock market tends to experience short-term overbought and oversold conditions to the ebb of capital flow. In FY24, there has been a notable influx of domestic investors, including both DIIs and retail investors. For example, inflow only from a key segment like SIPs increased by 21% on a YoY basis. The size of monthly SIP is at Rs. 15,814cr, all-time high in August 2023. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes have provided a return of 28% and 29% in CY23 till date, compared to 11% by the Nifty50.

Nevertheless, it would be an extreme perspective to assume that this represents the pinnacle performance of the category and that all stocks within this basket have lost their investment appeal solely due to the robust performance of the past eight and half months. Because firstly, the performance of Mid & small caps was muted in 2022 at +4% and -14%, respectively, as pent-up demand moderated, and rise in input costs led to profit booking. The quantum of selling was completed by March 2023, and the ongoing inflow is expected to continue due to positive economy view. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Secondly, corporate earnings have shown considerable growth in Q1FY24, driven by reduced input costs and steady demand from both domestic and international markets. This upward trajectory in profit margins is anticipated to further expand in Q2, as commodity prices have continued to stabilize while demand remains consistent. Nifty50 index stocks showcased a consolidated PAT growth of +30% in Q1, while Mid & Small cap stocks were +25%. We anticipate the mid & small cap categories to reap the full benefit with a lag in the coming quarters. The market expects that Nifty50 earnings growth to be in a range of 15 to 20% in FY24, with a substantial multiplier effect on the mid & small categories earnings growth.

When the time is prosperous, mid-cap stocks tend to capture significant gains. Ultimately, the determination of whether the category is overvalued or expensive will be contingent on its valuation levels. The head room to further stock price movement is rightful sensible to the growth of earnings. Given the healthy earnings forecast, the level of premium is not near its peak. From the three categories, mid-cap stocks currently bear the highest premium, while large and small caps are still in the accommodative range trading around the long-erm average.

The author, Vinod Nair is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

