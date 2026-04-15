In India’s equity market, few segments carry the same wealth-creation potential as midcaps. These are companies ranked 101 to 250 by market capitalisation—large enough to have scale, but still small enough for meaningful growth.
India's midcap winners: Four stocks, five years, up to 100x gains
SummaryFrom mining to finance and power equipment, these midcaps quietly compounded into market-beating wealth creators—while most investors looked elsewhere
In India’s equity market, few segments carry the same wealth-creation potential as midcaps. These are companies ranked 101 to 250 by market capitalisation—large enough to have scale, but still small enough for meaningful growth.
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