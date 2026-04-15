India's midcap winners: Four stocks, five years, up to 100x gains

In India’s equity market, few segments carry the same wealth-creation potential as midcaps. These are companies ranked 101 to 250 by market capitalisation—large enough to have scale, but still small enough for meaningful growth.
In India’s equity market, few segments carry the same wealth-creation potential as midcaps. These are companies ranked 101 to 250 by market capitalisation—large enough to have scale, but still small enough for meaningful growth.
They sit in an awkward middle ground. Too small to feel safe. Too big to feel exciting. As a result, investors often split into two camps: largecaps for stability, smallcaps for thrill. Midcaps, ironically, tend to get overlooked.
They sit in an awkward middle ground. Too small to feel safe. Too big to feel exciting. As a result, investors often split into two camps: largecaps for stability, smallcaps for thrill. Midcaps, ironically, tend to get overlooked.
Yet many of the biggest wealth-creation stories of the past decade have come from this very segment.
This article looks at some of the best-performing midcap stocks over the last five years, names that have delivered up to 30x returns, and in some cases even 100x.
What set them apart? And what lies ahead?
Here are four midcap stocks that have delivered more than 30x returns over the past five years.
Lloyds Metals
Lloyds Metals tops the list.
Five years ago, the stock traded at ₹12.37. Today, it stands at ₹1,485—delivering gains of nearly 119x. The company is a major player in sponge iron manufacturing, power generation, and mining. It is among India’s leading merchant iron ore miners, with a strong foothold in the mining and energy value chain.
It holds a mining lease for over 350 hectares of iron ore at Surjagarh in Maharashtra, valid until 2057.
More recently, the company has expanded its global footprint. It incorporated Lloyds Global Resources FZCO, a wholly owned subsidiary, to acquire a 50% stake in Nexus Holdco FZCO, a mining and metals investment platform with exposure to assets in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It has also acquired copper assets in Africa, strengthening its presence in key transition metals.
The long-term ambition is to supply cathodes and concentrates used in electric vehicles, automobiles, semiconductors, and renewable energy applications.
In parallel, it has signed a non-binding MoU with Tata Steel for potential collaboration across iron ore mining, slurry pipeline logistics, and pellet and steelmaking.
Financially, the company has grown strongly, with revenue and net profit rising at a CAGR of 78% and 115% over the past five years. Return ratios have also been healthy, with average return on equity (ROE) of 19% and return on capital employed (ROCE) of 20%.
Looking ahead, Lloyds Metals aims to complete its expansion pipeline, reduce debt over the next 3-4 years, and lift the share of value-added products to 50% of revenue.
Piramal Finance
Piramal Finance ranks second. Five years ago, the stock traded at ₹16. Today, it is at ₹1,738—an increase of nearly 110x.
Founded by Ajay Piramal, Piramal Finance is an upper-layer NBFC (non-banking financial company). It earlier operated under a housing finance company licence.
In April 2025, it received registration to operate as an NBFC-ICC without accepting public deposits, continuing its transition within the financial services ecosystem. The company offers retail lending products including home loans, loans against property, used car loans, personal loans, and small business loans. It also runs a wholesale lending book focused on both real estate and non-real estate exposures.
Financial performance has improved steadily. In FY25, revenue grew 23%, while losses narrowed significantly.
In the first half of FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹6 billion on total income of ₹56.3 billion.
Its real estate financing franchise remains a key strength. The company has focused on cleaning up legacy wholesale assets while scaling granular, lower-ticket lending.
Going forward, it is expected to benefit from recoveries in its legacy credit-impaired book linked to erstwhile DHFL, along with deferred tax and transaction-related inflows, including consideration tied to the divestment of Piramal Imaging SA.
Authum Investment
Five years ago, the Authum Investment stock traded at ₹6. Today, it is at ₹441—delivering gains of about 70x.
Authum is a registered NBFC engaged in investments in securities as well as financing activities. The company was acquired by its current promoters in 2019 and is listed on both BSE and NSE.
It is currently promoted by Alpana Dangi and Sanjay Dangi, who together hold a 68.8% stake (including holdings via Mentor Capital).
Authum operates two key verticals: an investment business and a structured credit business. Its investment arm focuses on long-term positions in listed and unlisted companies, targeting large and midcap leaders with stable cash flows and strong governance.
Financially, the company has seen explosive growth. Over the past five years, sales have grown at a CAGR of 195%, while profits surged from ₹1.3 billion to ₹42.4 billion.
Return ratios have been exceptionally strong, with average ROE of 47% and ROCE of 46%.
Looking ahead, Authum is building out a platform-led credit business.
In June 2025, it acquired an 88.37% stake in Asset Reconstruction (India SME ARC) for ₹3.1 billion, strengthening its ability to acquire and resolve stressed assets.
The company is also evaluating entry into asset management via credit-focused alternative investment funds targeting private credit and special situations.
Additionally, it is scaling its third-party servicing business, which manages ₹19 billion in AUM and generates fee-based income through collection services for financial institutions.
GE Vernova T&D India
GE Vernova T&D India completes the list. Five years ago, the stock traded at ₹120. Today, it is at ₹3,727—delivering gains of nearly 30x.
The company manufactures transmission equipment including transformers, switchgear (air- and gas-insulated), control panels, relays, and line traps. It also delivers transmission systems spanning substations from 66 kV to 1,200 kV.
Its core strength lies in the high-voltage segment (440 kV and 765 kV), a niche space dominated by a few established players such as Siemens and Hitachi.
The company serves power generation firms, transmission utilities, and industrial customers across infrastructure, oil and gas, and other sectors.
Financially, revenue has grown at a modest CAGR of 6% over five years, while profits have increased tenfold from ₹603 million to ₹6,083 million in FY25.
Return ratios have averaged 11% ROE and 19% ROCE over the same period.
Going forward, the company is focused on supporting the nuclear energy transition through plant life extensions, capacity upgrades, and efficiency-enhancing solutions.
Conclusion
The best-performing midcap stocks rarely look extraordinary at the beginning.
They are often businesses quietly compounding in plain sight—large enough to be credible, but still under-discovered by institutions and under-appreciated by retail investors.
Midcap investing, in many ways, is a test of patience and conviction. It requires holding through periods of indifference and trusting fundamentals when sentiment is not in your favour.
At the same time, investors should always evaluate fundamentals, governance quality, and valuations carefully before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com