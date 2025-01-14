India's ‘Narrative Stocks’ Have a Long Way to Fall Warn Analysts

Before the trading day starts we bring you a digest of the key news and events that are likely to move markets. Today we look at:

Good morning, this is Chiranjivi Chakraborty, an equities reporter in Mumbai. Stocks are expected to stabilize after Monday’s bruising selloff that pushed the main indexes to the edge of oversold territory. Nifty futures indicate a modest upside, with the gauge likely rebounding from a seven-month low. Retail chain DMart’s earning miss after a strong quarterly update has investors wary about pinning too much hope on the ongoing results season.

Equity investments in India’s real estate hit a record $11.4 billion in 2024, with most property developers reporting robust earnings and sustained demand for homes. Yet, the NSE realty gauge closed at its lowest level in over nine months after tumbling 6.5% on Monday. Analysts say home prices are beginning to stabilize, which means future earnings growth will depend on higher volume sales. The catch, they warn, is when prices cool, so does demand, triggering a vicious cycle of falling prices and weakening demand.

Most segments of the stock market remain overvalued despite the steep correction in the main equity indexes, warns Kotak Securities. Part of the reason, according to the brokerage, is that mom-and-pop investors continue to “believe any random narrative" surrounding stocks and sectors, often unmindful of the business model and fundamentals. Kotak believes many of the so-called “narrative stocks" still have significant downside when measured against their true value. The scary part, Kotak notes, is that retail investors are the largest shareholders in many of these companies, second only to the founders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rupee’s sharp drop of late is prompting analysts to speculate that the RBI is adopting a more hands-off approach to currency management, allowing global market forces to dictate its moves. The rupee has already shed 1.1% in the first 10 trading days of the year, compared to a 2.9% drop over all of 2024. Analysts from HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and global firms like Gavekal and MUFG Bank predict further weakness, as the RBI appears to be going easy on defending the currency.

It wasn’t just a Manic Monday for the Nifty — its sibling, the NSE Nifty Midcap 100, had an even rougher ride. The gauge’s 14-day relative strength index — an indicator of momentum — plunged to its most oversold since the Covid-19 pandemic selloff. Representing around 13% of the total market value, the midcap gauge serves as a mirror of retail investor sentiment. The RSI reading reflects extreme pessimism, fueled by worries about slowing economic growth and tepid corporate earnings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

