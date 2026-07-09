India's premium over EMs is shrinking, but still above 2021 level. What it means?

India's valuation premium over emerging-market stocks is shrinking, but it is still wider than in 2021, according to a Mint analysis of MSCI data. Investors are considering whether the world's most expensive major market is now a better deal.
As of 2026, the premium of MSCI India over MSCI Emerging Markets has narrowed to 75%. This is down from 119% last year and a post-pandemic high of 164% in 2024. It still exceeds the 65% premium recorded in 2021, showing how Indian stocks continue to trade compared to others.
Fund managers believe the comparison is skewed by Taiwan and South Korea. These countries make up a large part of the MSCI EM index and have seen semiconductor earnings rise due to artificial intelligence-related spending. This boost is likely to be temporary. Shankarraman R., managing director and chief investment officer—Third Party Products, Spark Capital Private Wealth Management, said the low P/E multiples of emerging markets need to be viewed in context. A significant portion of the MSCI EM index comprises Taiwan and South Korea, where artificial intelligence-led capex has driven a sharp surge in semiconductor earnings, he said.