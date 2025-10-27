Inside India’s quantum computing race: 3 tech stocks to watch in 2026
Summary
Quantum computing is fast emerging as the next frontier in IT. Here are three Indian tech majors positioning themselves to ride the quantum wave.
Quantum computing is poised to redefine problem-solving across industries. By harnessing the principles of quantum mechanics, it can perform complex calculations far beyond the reach of classical computers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story