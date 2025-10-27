Quantum computing is poised to redefine problem-solving across industries. By harnessing the principles of quantum mechanics, it can perform complex calculations far beyond the reach of classical computers.

IT firms are now racing to build new hardware, software and algorithms that leverage quantum technology—unlocking potential in AI, simulation, cryptography, logistics and energy optimization.

As this futuristic technology gains traction, here are three quantum computing stocks to watch in 2026.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) remains India’s largest technology services firm and a global leader in digital transformation.

In the quantum space, TCS is developing quantum algorithms and real-world applications across sectors such as life sciences, materials science, sustainable manufacturing and cryptography.

A major milestone is its partnership with IBM and the Andhra Pradesh government to build India’s largest quantum computing facility at the Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati. The park will house the IBM Quantum System Two, powered by a 156-qubit Heron processor, making it India’s most advanced quantum system.

For Q2 FY26, TCS reported revenues of ₹658 billion, up from ₹642.59 billion a year ago, and net profit of ₹121.31 billion, versus ₹119.55 billion YoY.

The company is aggressively investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud, positioning itself as a global AI-led tech services leader. However, it faces challenges from macroeconomic uncertainties affecting discretionary client spends, particularly in consumer-facing segments.

Infosys

Infosys, a global IT and consulting leader with over 331,000 employees, has long been known for its innovation-first approach. The company pioneered the global delivery model and became the first IT company from India to be listed on NASDAQ.

Through its Quantum Living Labs (QLL), Infosys is helping clients explore how quantum computing can reshape industries. The initiative provides expert advisory, proof-of-concept implementations, and access to quantum infrastructure via its Early Access Program.

Infosys has showcased its quantum capabilities across logistics, finance, cybersecurity, oil and gas, and healthcare.

For Q2 FY26, Infosys reported revenues of ₹444.9 billion, up from ₹409.86 billion a year earlier, and net profit of ₹73.75 billion, compared to ₹65.16 billion YoY.

Infosys saw strong deal wins and steady revenue growth but tempered by cautious volume growth and macro uncertainties.

The company is adapting to evolving client priorities especially by emphasising AI and digital transformation deals while managing operational shifts due to changing global regulations.​

HCLTech

HCLTech is among the top IT and related services provider.

HCLTech collaborates strategically with academic and innovation ecosystems, including a recent partnership with MIT Media Lab to advance research in AI and quantum computing, co-developing projects that translate research into scalable solutions.

The company engages in deep tech innovation through partnerships with incubators to boost startups and accelerate application development in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and defence.

For Q2 FY26, HCLTech reported revenues of ₹319.42 billion, up from ₹288.62 billion a year ago, and net profit of ₹42.36 billion, flat compared to ₹42.37 billion YoY.

Moving ahead, HCL will invest in expanding digital, cloud, and AI capabilities, which are expected to fuel future growth and enhance competitive positioning.

Macroeconomic uncertainties and competitive pressures remain challenges, but the company’s diversified service offerings and innovation pipeline mitigate risks.

Conclusion

The quantum computing race is still in its early innings. The sector is drawing strong institutional backing, innovation-led R&D, and rising market demand, but it also carries the risks typical of emerging tech frontiers—high capital needs and uncertain commercialization timelines.

For investors, it’s a space to watch closely rather than dive into blindly.

Before investing, evaluate fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations to ensure balanced exposure to this high-potential, high-volatility theme.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

