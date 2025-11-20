Over the last few years, Indian Railways has benefited from strong government support through policy backing, record budget allocations, and sustained infrastructure spending.

Established companies and public sector undertakings now enjoy robust order books and expanding project pipelines, while rising passenger and freight traffic on upgraded rail networks continues to drive demand for related services and manufacturing.

Against this backdrop, here are three smallcap stocks from the railway ecosystem that stand to gain from the sector’s rapid modernisation and capital infusion.

Cosmic CRF

Cosmic CRF is one of India’s leading manufacturers of cold rolled form (CRF) products, sheet piles, and railway components.

The company is a key supplier to Indian Railways, wagon manufacturers, and major infrastructure firms, backed by a strong engineering and technology capability.

The company operates manufacturing units in West Bengal (Singur, Howrah, Jangalpur) and has expanded through its subsidiaries.

View Full Image Source: Equitymaster

The company has reported consistent growth in revenues and profitability. In Q2 FY26, Cosmic CRF posted sales of ₹3,040 million, up from ₹1,690 million YoY, while net profit rose to ₹240 million from ₹180 million.

The order book of the company stands at ₹6,150 million, which is double the revenues of FY25.

Also Read | Why IRCTC does not have much competition

Its current order book stands at ₹6,150 million—double its FY25 revenue. Installed capacity has increased from 36,000 tonnes last year to 55,000 tonnes, and the company is exploring the acquisition of another liquid steel asset to meet its rising steel requirements. It also aims to double sales volume in FY26.

The management expects to focus on operational efficiency, advanced manufacturing technologies, and sustainability as it scales. With strong volume expansion plans, diverse product offerings, and strategic investments, Cosmic CRF remains well-positioned for sustained growth.

Hind Rectifiers

Hind Rectifiers manufactures power electronic equipment, semiconductor devices, and railway transportation systems.

Its portfolio includes rectifiers, regulators, semiconductor devices, and traction systems used across power, aviation, telecom, and railway electrification segments.

View Full Image Source: Equitymaster

In Q2 FY26, revenues increased to ₹2,271 million from ₹1,658 million YoY, while net profit rose to ₹147 million from ₹102 million. The company’s order book has reached a record ₹10,990 million, supported by Indian Railways’ electrification push and steady demand from industrial customers.

Domestically, the commissioning of its copper conductors facility in Sinnar marks a major leap in backward integration. The company has also strengthened its balance sheet with a ₹274 million preferential allotment of equity warrants to a promoter group entity, signalling continued promoter confidence.

Going forward, Hind Rectifiers plans to sharpen execution, integrate international operations, and advance innovation, positioning the company for sustainable growth and long-term value.

Kernex Microsystems

Kernex Microsystems is a leading Indian manufacturer of railway safety systems and is known for its specialised solutions, including the Kavach Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), anti-collision devices, automatic level-crossing gates, and digital communication systems.

Its flagship product ‘Trainshield’ is a microprocessor-based embedded system designed to prevent train accidents by monitoring and communicating locomotive and track conditions to avoid overspeeding and signal violations.

View Full Image Source: Equitymaster

In Q2 FY26, revenues rose to ₹471 million from ₹412 million YoY, though net profit dipped to ₹65 million from ₹68 million. The company’s future plans focus on scaling production and expanding its presence in railway safety technology, particularly through the deployment of Kavach TCAS.

Kernex is also developing complementary safety and automation products such as radio modems, pulse generators, Network Management Systems (NMS), and drone-based inspection tools.

Conclusion

With increased government spending on modernization, electrification, and safety, the Indian Railways ecosystem continues to offer significant growth opportunities. Small-cap stocks may appeal to investors willing to take higher risks, but careful due diligence is essential to navigate volatility and premium valuations.

Evaluating fundamentals, governance standards, and valuation metrics remains key before making any investment decision.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com.