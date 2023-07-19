Markets
India's Semiconductor Dream: Is It Becoming a Reality?
Equitymaster 7 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Summary
- The Indian semiconductor industry stands at the cusp of transformation, poised for significant growth and influence on the global stage
Semiconductors have become the unsung heroes of the digital age. They silently power the devices that have become essential to our lives.
