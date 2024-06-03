Markets
India’s senior-living market is growing. Here are the top 5 stocks to look at.
Equitymaster 5 min read 03 Jun 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Summary
- Growth in the space is being driven by an ageing population, the rise of nuclear families, financially independent and educated senior citizens, and NRIs returning to India after retirement, among other factors.
While browsing the internet earlier this week I came across this interesting headline on the Mint website: In Indian real estate, senior living is still in the junior league.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less