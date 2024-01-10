India's Sensex top-performing index in the Asia-Pacific region in Dec; ranks 15th out of 45 global indices for CY23
In December 2023, the 30-scrip Dalal Street benchmark Sensex, claimed the leading position among its peers in the Asia-Pacific region, highlighted Geojit Financial Services. This signifies the resilience, investor confidence, and strength of the Indian equity market compared to other major indices in the region.
