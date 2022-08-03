Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise funds via bond issues: report

1 min read . 01:34 PM ISTReuters

India’s Tata Capital Housing Finance plans to raise funds through sale of a two-part bond issue, three merchant bankers said.

The housing finance company plans to raise at least 500 million rupees ($6.35 million) through three-year bonds and will pay an annual coupon of 7.55% on this issue, which will have a greenshoe option to retain an additional 2.42 billion rupees.

Tata Capital Housing Finance also plans to raise at least 500 million rupees via sale of five-year bonds and will pay an annual coupon of 7.80% on this issue, which will have a greenshoe option to retain an additional 1.50 billion rupees.

The company has invited commitment bids for the bond issue on Thursday.

The bonds are rated AAA by ICRA and the issue will close for subscription on Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

