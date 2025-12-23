India’s top asset managers by market value: Who leads the pack

Asset management companies (AMCs) are specialized entities that manage pooled investments on behalf of investors. In this editorial, we list the top AMCs regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The highlighted AMCs handle everything from scheme design to portfolio execution for both retail and institutional investors. The term top refers strictly to companies ranked by market capitalization. This article does not provide fundamental analysis or investment recommendations.

HDFC Asset Management Co

Topping the list is HDFC AMC, with a market capitalisation of ₹1,139 billion.

HDFC AMC is the preferred choice for nearly one-fourth of India’s mutual fund investors. The company currently works with over 95,000 distribution partners across the country.

On the financial front, the company reported Q2FY26 revenues of ₹10,274 million, compared with ₹8,872 million a year earlier. Net profit rose to ₹7,184 million from ₹5,766 million year-on-year.

HDFC AMC closed Q2FY26 with assets under management (AUM) of ₹8.7 trillion, translating into a market share of 11.5% and 12.8% on an ex-ETF basis. Actively managed equity-oriented AUM on a closing basis increased to ₹5.4 trillion, representing a market share of 12.9%.

Looking ahead, management said it will continue investing in digital capabilities to enhance the experience for investors and distribution partners.

The company also sees growth opportunities beyond mutual funds, where it has been a dominant player. It has been investing to expand its presence in the alternatives and portfolio management services (PMS) segments, offering these products to global institutions looking to invest in India.

Nippon Life India Asset Management

Second on the list is Nippon Life India Asset Management (Nippon Life India AMC) with a market cap of ₹576 billion.

The company was earlier known as Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd before being renamed Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. It is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF) and was the fastest-growing AMC among the top 10 players in H1 FY26.

On the financial front, the company reported Q2FY26 revenues of ₹6,581 million vs ₹5,713 million a year ago. Net profit dropped to ₹3,443 million from ₹3,600 million in the year-ago period.

The company closed the quarter with total assets under management of ₹7.61 trillion. This includes mutual funds, managed accounts, offshore funds, and GIFT City. The company’s market share increased 22 bps YoY and 2 bps sequentially to 8.51%.

During Q2FY26, Nippon Life India AMC achieved a high single-digit market share in net sales in the equity and hybrid segment. The AMC continues to have the largest investor base in the mutual fund industry, with 21.9 million unique investors.

Moving ahead the company is laying emphasis on the fixed income category where it wants to build up scale and market share.

Across categories, the company has started seeing positive inflows coming in, which includes the short term as well as the longer-term products. This is one reason why the market share for the company has started inching up.

All in all, with a strong interest in mutual funds from retail investors, the company should be in a good position going forward.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Next on our list Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC with a market cap of ₹227.4 billion.

The company is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. It also operates multiple alternate strategies including portfolio management services, real estate investments, and alternative investment funds.

In Q2FY26, the overall average assets under management, including alternate assets, stood at ₹4,610 billion, growing by 15% on a year-on-year.

The mutual fund quarterly average AUM reached ₹4,250 billion, growing 11% year-on-year.

Moving ahead, the company has been selected by the EPFO to manage its debt portfolio over the next five years, as disclosed by the Central Board of Trustees during their press conference. The company is currently awaiting the formal confirmation letter from the EPFO office.

This is a significant milestone that reinforces the trust placed in its capabilities.

Worth mentioning, is the real estate book of the company which has grown by 23% on year and the AMC is on track to doubling its book size by the end of this financial year.

The company is focused on scaling this vertical by deepening its stakeholders' engagement and leveraging strategic partnerships to drive execution excellence.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance standards and stock valuations as part of their due diligence before making investment decisions.

