India’s top debt arranger sees shift to loans as bond yields spike

The shift is already underway. Loans to businesses grew 1.5% between November and January, compared with a contraction in the previous seven months, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India. The growth in bond sales slowed to 15% from 54% over that period. The change follows a $15 billion plus central bank stimulus last year, which reopened the bond market to smaller borrowers and eased the nation’s credit crunch. Banks, meanwhile, may move toward less-profitable, yet more reliable corporate lending.

