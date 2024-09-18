5 less-known stocks that dominate the portfolios of India’s super investors

Tracking the portfolios of India’s Warren Buffetts over a period, it’s evident that no super investor is similar to another when it comes to picking stocks. Their strategies are known only to them. But it is clear that most of them are sector- and market cap-agnostic and pick stocks based on their own selection criterion.

Despite their different approaches to picking what stocks to invest in, a pattern emerges while comparing the portfolios of a long list of super investors. A top view reveals five stocks in which these super investors have pumped in huge sums of money.

In fact, as per Trendlyne.com, these five stocks have the highest holding among the super investors.

The five stocks detailed below could be well worth following in the years to come, considering these are trusted by the Warren Buffets of India. But whether these will emerge as winners or mistakes can only be concluded in the long run.

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd

Capacite is a leading engineering, procurement, and construction company specialising in turnkey solutions for housing, high-rise buildings, and urban infrastructure projects.

Serving both private and public sector clients—including the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the Oberoi Group, and K Raheja Corp—the company has established a strong market presence.

As of the first half of 2023-24, Capacite boasted a robust order book of ₹10,233 crore, including ₹1,725 crore worth of new orders secured in that period.

The company has recorded a compound sales growth of 30% in the last 3 years and 1% in the last 5 years. Its Ebitda increased from ₹251 crore in 2018-19 to ₹331 crore in 2023-24—a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% in the last 5 years. For the year ended March, it recorded a profit after tax of ₹120 crore—a compound profit growth of 4% in the last 5 years.

Over the past five years, Capacite’s shares have gained about 77%. (as of 17 September). The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 21x. The median PE for the last 10 years is 17.7x, which suggests that the current valuation multiple is at a premium to the stock’s long-term median.

The company is not paying dividends despite repeated profits.

Investor Mukul Agarwal holds 6.21% of Capacite’s shares, while Vikas Khemani holds 1.10%. Apart from them, Quant Small Cap Fund holds a 2.4% share.

View Full Image Capacite Infraprojects's stock market performance. (TradingView.com)

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd

Polylink Polymers, established in 1993 and based in Gujarat, is a specialised manufacturer of polymeric compounds and colour masterbatches. It produces a range of compounds for power cables, telephone cables, and engineering plastics.

The company has established a global presence, exporting its products to Europe, Russia, Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Clients include Nilkamal Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Havells India Ltd, and Polycab Wires Ltd.

Polylink Polymers has achieved a compound sales growth of 26% in the last 3 years and 10% in the last 5 years. Its Ebidta increased from ₹2.25 crore in FY19 to ₹3.30 crore in FY24—a CAGR of almost 8%. Its profit after tax in the June quarter was ₹1.73 crore—a CAGR of 9% in the last 5 years.

Polylink Polymers’s shares have gained 166% over the past five years. The stock is trading at a PE of 38x, with its 10-year median PE at 33.8x.

Seasoned investors Hitesh Jhaveri and Harsha Jhaveri together hold about 4.25% of the company’s shares.

View Full Image Polylink's market performance. (TradingView)

Titan Intech Ltd

Titan Intech, founded in 1984, has evolved from its roots in textile manufacturing to become a key player in the information technology and data centre sectors.

Initially a joint venture focusing on thread production, the company pivoted dramatically, forging strategic alliances in LED technology and industrial consulting. Currently, Titan Intech specializes in safeguarding IT infrastructure and business data for a diverse clientele, including tech firms Ajel Ltd and Logixhub LLC.

The company has registered a compound sales growth of 296% in the last 3 years and 48% in the last 5 years. Its Ebitda surged from ₹48 lakh in FY19 to ₹10.10 crore in FY24, denoting a 5-year CAGR of about 84%. Its profit after tax in the June quarter was ₹5.63 crore.

Titan Intech shares have jumped 990% in the last 5 years. The stock’s current PE is 20x and the median PE over the last 10 years is 13.5x.

Ashok Jain holds 3.19% of the company’s shares.

View Full Image Titan Intech's stock market performance. (TradingView)

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd

Awfis, established in December 2014, offers a comprehensive range of flexible workspace options tailored for diverse clients, from individuals to large corporations. It has 169 centres across 16 cities in India, including 31 fully-fitted centres with 25,312 seats, and is rapidly expanding.

Awfis aims to further expand in high-demand micro-markets in Tier 1 cities and enter new Tier 2 cities, while also upgrading its existing workspaces in prime locations.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, and Emkay Global Financial Services served as book-running lead managers for its public issue. Awfis shares debuted on BSE on 30 May.

The company has delivered a compound sales growth of 68% in the last 3 years and 41% in the last 5 years. Its Ebitda increased from ₹33 crore in FY19 to ₹246 crore in FY24, expanding at a CAGR of about 49.5%. But for the financial year that ended in March, Awfis recorded a loss of ₹18 crore.

The company’s share price is 72% higher than its listing price of ₹421.

Ashish Kacholia holds 4.83% of Awfis’ shares. HDFC Small Cap Fund holds a 2.51% share in the company, Nippon India Multi Cap Fund owns 2.12%, and Invesco India Multicap Fund has 1.83%.

View Full Image Awfis at the stock markets. (TradingView)

Krypton Industries Ltd

Krypton Industries, a diversified manufacturer specializing in tyres, rims, wheels, footwear, and hospital equipment, was established in 1990. The company’s product range includes MCP tubeless tyres and a comprehensive line of hospital and rehabilitation care products.

Krypton actively pursues government tenders for wheelchairs and support equipment. In January 2022, it secured a significant order for 6,000 wheelchairs worth about ₹3.29 crore from the Artificial Limbs and Manufacturing Corporation of India.

Krypton has performed at a compounded sales growth of 11% in the last 3 years and 3% in the last 5 years. Its Ebitda grew from ₹3.83 crore in FY19 to ₹4.96 crore in FY24—a CAGR of almost 5.3%. For FY24, it recorded a profit after tax of ₹1.53 crore—a CAGR of 10% in the last 5 years.

The stock price has jumped 369% over the past 5 years. Currently, Krypton is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 55x. Its median PE for the last 10 years, however, is 32.2x.

Investor Sangeetha G. holds 4.79% of Krypton.

View Full Image Krypton's market performance. (TradingView)

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Agarwal has been tracking the stock markets for about two decades. For about 8 years during this period, she was a financial analyst at a value-style fund managing money for international investors. Presently, she is devoting her time to writing on potentially ignored and/or misunderstood investment opportunities in the Indian stock markets.

Disclosure: The writer or her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.